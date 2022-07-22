Cristiano Ronaldo is under the spotlight this 2022. The Manchester United's forward is not very happy with the team and he is desperately looking for a new home. Now, he will be unavailable for the pre-season match against Aston Villa and the uncertainty with him grows each day.

Cristiano Ronaldo is, undoubtedly, one of the greatest players in history of soccer. His legacy will persist for the rest of time, but his present is very uncertain. The Portuguese forward will not ve playing the pre-season game of the Red Devils against Aston Villa and everybody is wondering why.

CR7 returned to Manchester United in 2021 and everyone was expecting the best season for the Premier League club in the recent years. In spite of that, the former Real Madrid player felt uncomfortable with his teammates and manager, so he did not show the best game possible and the fans were not very happy about it.

The Portuguese instantly realized he was not having a fun (and successful) time in Manchester, so now the rumors say that he is looking for a new team. With 37 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo is entering the final part of his career, so he is trying to land in a club that plays Champions League in order to win another one of these tournaments.

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in Manchester United vs Aston Villa?

As said before, Cristiano Ronaldo is uncomfortable with Manchester United. In spite of Erik ten Hag's arrival as new manager, the Portuguese decided not to travel with the team to the pre-season due to some personal problems, but the Red Devils' sphere is full of rumors that he and his manager are working on an exit plan from the club.

When Erik ten Hag was selected as the new coach, he was asked if Cristiano Ronaldo was in his plans. The Dutch manager said that it would be the worst decision to not do it. But if a player is not happy, there's no much to do to retain him and make him play in the best way possible.