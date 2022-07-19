With the Qatar 2022 World Cup just months away, a controversial photo of Mexico's manager Gerardo Tata Martino with the Albiceleste's Lionel Scaloni caused such a stir that El Tri received a harsh blow from an Argentine media.

Mexico National Team's calendar in Qatar 2022 marks an important date on November 26: for the fourth time in its history, it will face Argentina in a FIFA World Cup, a match that the team currently coached by Gerardo Tata Martino, who is not living the best of times, has never been able to win.

An incandescent controversy was unleashed on social media because Martino was captured in a photo in Argentina, months before the FIFA World Cup and with the Mexico National Team immersed in a crisis of performance. What most inflamed the fans was that Tata was photographed chatting with fellow Argentinian, and Albiceleste manager, Lionel Scaloni.

The questioning of the Mexican fans was clear: what is the Mexico manager doing in Argentina when the Liga MX is being held in that country, an opportunity he could take advantage of to see players who could solve the lack of efficiency in El Tri's play. This was motivated by Martino's refusal to call up players from current two-time champion Atlas.

Argentina reacts to Mexican criticism of Tata Martino for his photo with Lionel Scaloni

Patriotism and a sense of belonging emerged in Argentina when TNT Sports journalist Yiyo Garcilazo defended his compatriot Gerardo Martino against the criticism he received in Mexico for being photographed with Lionel Scaloni. And he did so with a harsh blow to El Tri, pointing out their distance from the elite of world soccer, against whom they will compete in the FIFA World Cup.

"If I were Tata, I would resign, what's wrong with that, total stupidity. The problem is that in Mexico they think they have a national team that is there to win the World Cup every year; they think they have a super team.", stated Garcilazo according to Record.

Unfortunately for the Mexico National Team, the statistics support what Garcilazo said, since despite being in the Top 5 of National Teams with World Cups played, they have never advanced from the Quarter Finals. They have even had the curse of advancing to the Round of 16 only to be eliminated in the Round of 16 for the last 7 editions.