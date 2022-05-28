Mexico will face Nigeria today at the AT&T Stadium in preparation for what will be the next 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Mexico want to get to the World Cup in Qatar in the best possible way, and to do that they will face Nigeria today at the AT&T Stadium in an international friendly game. Here you will find all the information you want to know about this friendly match, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. The game will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The "Tri" have a very difficult group ahead of them in what will be the World Cup in Qatar this year. They share their group together with Saudi Arabia, a rival that in principle they could beat; but also against Argentina and Poland, two tough teams among the best in their respective continents. This game will undoubtedly serve to continue improving a Mexican team that left several doubts during the qualifiers.

In the case of Nigeria, they were eliminated in their last game against Ghana in what was one of the toughest series of the African qualifiers. Without a doubt, this team is among the main candidates to return to the World Cups in the 2026 edition, especially considering that more teams will participate in it. It is necessary for this to be able to start a good process, and playing against a strong rival like Mexico could be a good way to start.

Mexico vs Nigeria: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022

Time: 8:08 PM (ET)

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Live Stream: FuboTV

Mexico vs Nigeria: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:08 PM

CT: 7:08 PM

MT: 6:08 PM

PT: 5:08 PM

Mexico vs Nigeria: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history, these rivals met in a total of 6 games: 5 for friendlies and 1 for official competitions. In them, Nigeria have never been able to obtain victory, there were 4 draws and 2 victories for Mexico. In other words, in this game the Nigerians will seek their first official victory against the Mexicans.

The last time they played against each other was on July 4, 2021 also in an international friendly. On that occasion, it was a 4-0 Mexican victory with goals from Hector Herrera (2), Rogelio Funes Mori and Jonathan dos Santos. The only game for an official competition of these teams was in the game for third place in the Confederations Cup which ended 1-1 and Mexico won 5-4 on penalties.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Mexico vs Nigeria in the US

This game between Mexico and Nigeria to be played today, May 28 at 8:08 PM (ET) for this 2022 international friendly match, will be broadcast in the United States only on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN USA, UniMás, Univision NOW, TUDN App.

Mexico vs Nigeria: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Mexico are the favorite with -120 odds, while Nigeria have +290. A tie would finish in a +235 payout.

Caliente Mexico -120 Tie +235 Nigeria +290

*Odds via Caliente