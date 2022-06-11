Mexico play against Suriname today for a League A Group A game of the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Mexico and Suriname meet in a League A Group A game of the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. This game will take place at Estadio Nuevo Corona in Torreon today, June 11, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). The home team is ready to start climbing spots in the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Nations League game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+.

Mexico tied one game and lost another before this game in the Nations League, those two games were part of a round of four international friendly games where Mexico barely managed to win one against Nigeria.

Suriname are in the second spot of Group A with one point after losing a game against Jamaica and drawing another against that same nation. This will be the last game for Suriname this year in the Nations League.

Mexico vs Suriname: Match Information

Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Nuevo Corona, Torreon, Mexico.

Live Stream: Paramount+

Mexico vs Suriname: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Mexico vs Suriname: Storylines

Mexico are a big favorite team to win the CONCACAF Nations League but with the recent results during the international friendly games they showed offensive issues. The last two recent games for Mexico were a disappointing draw against Ecuador 0-0 and a loss 0-3 against Uruguay, but before that loss Mexico had a winning streak of five wins and four draws.

Suriname have only two wins during 2022, the record for them is negative with three losses, two during a round of friendly games and one loss against Jamaica 3-1. That loss against Jamaica was the most recent game for Suriname where the team struggled defensively early in the game allowing two goals in the first half and even though they tied the game in the 21st minute Jamaica scored another goal in the 70th minute.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Mexico vs Suriname in the U.S.

This 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League game for the League A Group A will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, UniMás, TUDN USA. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Mexico vs Suriname: Predictions And Odds

Mexico are big favorites at home with 1.03 odds that will pay $103 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they can win this can easily with an alternative squad. Suriname are underdogs at 36.00 odds. The draw is offered at 15.00 odds and totals at 4.5 goals. The best pick for this CONCACAF Nations League game is: Over 4.5.

BetMGM Mexico 1.03 Draw / Totals 15.00 / 4.5 Suriname 36.00

* Odds via BetMGM.