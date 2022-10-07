Milan will go toe-to-toe with Juventus at San Siro in Milan on the ninth matchday of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.
This will be their 175th league meeting. No surprises here as Juventus have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 67 games so far; Milan have celebrated a victory 52 times to this day, and 55 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on January 23, 2022, when the game ended in a 0-0 draw in the 2021-22 Serie A season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Milan vs Juventus: Kick-off Time
Australia: 2:00 AM (AEST) (Sunday)
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)
France: 6:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 4:00 3M
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Russia: 7:00 PM (MSK)
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sudan: 6:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
US: 12:00 PM
Milan vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports 2, Play Sports
Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Canada: FuboTV (Canada)
Costa Rica: ESPN 2, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 SportX
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3
India: VootSelect
Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
Iran: STARZPLAY
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia, DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen
Qatar: STARZPLAY
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Fotball
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 8, Blue Sport 2
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Tunisia: STARZPLAY
Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
UAE: STARZPLAY
UK: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+