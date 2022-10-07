Milan and Juventus will clash off on Saturday at San Siro in the ninth round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Milan will go toe-to-toe with Juventus at San Siro in Milan on the ninth matchday of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will be their 175th league meeting. No surprises here as Juventus have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 67 games so far; Milan have celebrated a victory 52 times to this day, and 55 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on January 23, 2022, when the game ended in a 0-0 draw in the 2021-22 Serie A season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Milan vs Juventus: Kick-off Time

Australia: 2:00 AM (AEST) (Sunday)

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)

France: 6:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 3M

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Russia: 7:00 PM (MSK)

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sudan: 6:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

US: 12:00 PM

Milan vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports 2, Play Sports

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Canada: FuboTV (Canada)

Costa Rica: ESPN 2, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 SportX

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3

India: VootSelect

Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

Iran: STARZPLAY

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia, DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: STARZPLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Fotball

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 8, Blue Sport 2

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: STARZPLAY

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

UAE: STARZPLAY

UK: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+