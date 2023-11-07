Milan vs PSG: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

AC Milan and PSG will face off at San Siro in Milan, Italy, in a 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League Group F game. Milan are currently in last place in the group with two points. Both teams are coming into the match in good form. Milan have won their last three matches in all competitions, while PSG have won their last four.

AC Milan really don’t have a bad record within Group F, they have two draws and one loss, but no wins for a total of 2 points. They recently lost a game in the Italian Serie A against Udinese 0-1 and have not won in the local league for a month.

PSG are group leaders with 6 points, they won two group games against Borussia Dortmund 2-0 and against AC Milan 3-0 in what was the last game of October against Group F rivals. After this game they return home to play Newcastle who they lost 1-4 to on October 4th.

Milan vs PSG: Kick-Off Time

Milan and PSG play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, November 7 at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano. Milan will need to be at their best to beat PSG. They will need to be solid in defense and clinical in attack. They will also need to hope that PSG have an off day. However, PSG will be the favorites to win this match. They have a stronger squad than Milan, and they have been very impressive in the Champions League so far, winning two of their group games.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM November 8

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 8

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM November 8

Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 8

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM November 8

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 8

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 8

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM November 8

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM November 8

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM November 8

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Milan vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 3

Brazil: TNT Brasil, SBT, HBO Max

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Foot

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN Germany

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV

Ireland: TNT Sports 3, LiveScore App, discovery+ App, discovery+

Israel: 5Sport, 5Sport 4K

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, Canale 5

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, stv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport

Philippines: Cignal Play, Premier Sports

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal, DAZN Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

Serbia: Arena 3 Premium

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport PSL, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Fotball, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport 4 Live, Blue Sport, RMC Sport 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia

United Kingdom: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 3

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Univision, ViX, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, TUDN App