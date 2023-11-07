AC Milan and PSG will face off at San Siro in Milan, Italy, in a 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League Group F game. Milan are currently in last place in the group with two points. Both teams are coming into the match in good form. Milan have won their last three matches in all competitions, while PSG have won their last four.
[Watch Milan vs PSG online free in the US on Fubo]
AC Milan really don’t have a bad record within Group F, they have two draws and one loss, but no wins for a total of 2 points. They recently lost a game in the Italian Serie A against Udinese 0-1 and have not won in the local league for a month.
PSG are group leaders with 6 points, they won two group games against Borussia Dortmund 2-0 and against AC Milan 3-0 in what was the last game of October against Group F rivals. After this game they return home to play Newcastle who they lost 1-4 to on October 4th.
Milan vs PSG: Kick-Off Time
Milan and PSG play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, November 7 at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano. Milan will need to be at their best to beat PSG. They will need to be solid in defense and clinical in attack. They will also need to hope that PSG have an off day. However, PSG will be the favorites to win this match. They have a stronger squad than Milan, and they have been very impressive in the Champions League so far, winning two of their group games.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM November 8
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 8
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM November 8
Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 8
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM November 8
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 8
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 8
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM November 8
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM November 8
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM November 8
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
Milan vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV
Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 3
Brazil: TNT Brasil, SBT, HBO Max
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Foot
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN Germany
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV
Ireland: TNT Sports 3, LiveScore App, discovery+ App, discovery+
Israel: 5Sport, 5Sport 4K
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, Canale 5
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, stv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport
Philippines: Cignal Play, Premier Sports
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal, DAZN Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
Serbia: Arena 3 Premium
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport PSL, DStv App
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Fotball, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport 4 Live, Blue Sport, RMC Sport 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia
United Kingdom: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 3
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Univision, ViX, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, TUDN App