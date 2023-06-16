Montenegro will receive Hungary at Stadion Pod Goricom in Podgorica on Friday, June 17, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group G Matchday 3 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.
This will be their fourth overall meeting. Hungary are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having won twice so far. Montenegro have not won a head-to-head encounter yet, and one match ended in a draw.
Their most recent duel took place on September 5, 2019, and it ended in a 2-1 Montenegro win in an International Friendly. It promises to be a more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.
Montenegro vs Hungary: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 10:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 4:00 PM
Greece: 7:00 PM
Hungary: 6:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:00 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 11:00 AM
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Montenegro: 6:00 PM
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Poland: 6:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
South Africa: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
How to watch Montenegro vs Hungary in your country
|Argentina
|Star+
|Australia
|Optus Sport
|Bangladesh
|SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV
|Brazil
|Star+, ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro
|Canada
|DAZN
|Denmark
|TV2 Play Denmark
|France
|L’Equipe Web
|Germany
|DAZN
|Ghana
|DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
|Greece
|Nova Sports 2
|Hungary
|M4 Sports
|Indonesia
|MNC Sports, K-Vision
|International
|UEFA.tv
|Ireland
|Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD
|Israel
|Sport 2
|Jamaica
|Csport.tv
|Kenya
|DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
|Malaysia
|sooka, Astro Supersport 4, Astro Go
|Mexico
|Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
|Montenegro
|Arena Sport 1 Serbia
|Nigeria
|DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
|Norway
|TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport
|Poland
|Polsat Sport News, Polsat Box Go
|Portugal
|Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
|Serbia
|Arena Sport 1 Serbia
|South Africa
|SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App
|Sweden
|Viaplay Sweden
|Switzerland
|DAZN
|United Kingdom
|Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK
|United States
|VIX+