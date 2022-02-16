Motagua of Honduras and Seattle Sounders of the US clash off on Thursday at Olímpico Metropolitano in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League Cup 2022 Round of 16. Check out how to watch the derby game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Motagua will face Seattle Sounders on Thursday, February 17, 2022, in the first leg of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this last 16 Leg 1 soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online in the US. If you want to watch it live in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

The game will be played at 10:00 PM (ET), at the Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. The return leg will be played on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 10:30 PM (ET), at the Lumen Field; Seattle, Washington, the US.

This will be their first overall meeting. Motagua of the Liga Nacional de Fútbol Profesional de Honduras and Seattle Sounders of the MLS have never clashed before in the CCL, nor at any Club Friendly in their history. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time ever at the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League edition.

Motagua vs Seattle Sounders: Match Information

Date: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Olímpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Motagua vs Seattle Sounders: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Motagua vs Seattle Sounders: Storylines

Motagua ended up in the second position of the CONCACAF Champions League 2022 Qualifiers with 12 points in eight games. They managed to grab three triumphs, three draws, as well as suffer two defeats. Meanwhile, Seattle Sounders set up a meeting with the Honduran side in the last 16 as the highest-ranked non-qualified Division I club in the United States, on the ground of the 2021 MLS regular-season record.

Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see who will go into the second leg with an advantage. The aggregate winner of this clash will then face the aggregate winner of the Leon vs Guastatoya duel, in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Quarter-Finals.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Motagua vs Seattle Sounders in the U.S.

The 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 Leg 1 game between Motagua and Seattle Sounders, to be played on Thursday at the Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com, ESPN in the United States.

Motagua vs Seattle Sounders: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of the Seattle Sounders. FanDuel see the MLS team as the firm favorites to claim a win in the first leg and they have given them +105 odds. The home side Motagua, meanwhile, have +230 odds to cause an upset and go into the second game with an advantage, while a tie would result in an equal +230 payout.

FanDuel Motagua +230 Tie +230 Seattle Sounders +105

* Odds via FanDuel