Napoli vs Inter: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Serie A in your country

Napoli and Inter meet in the 2022-2023 Serie A. This game will take place at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona in Napoli. The home team is champion of the current season. Here is all the detailed information about this 2022-2023 Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

[Watch Napoli vs Inter online free in the US on Fubo]

Napoli are the 2022-2023 Serie A champions but they still have a couple more games to play before the season officially ends.

Inter were fighting for most of the season to stay in the top four spots in the standings and they still have time to steal the second spot in the table.

Napoli vs Inter: Kick-Off Time

Napoli and Inter play for the 2022-2023 Serie A on Sunday, May 21 at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona in Napoli.

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM May 22

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM May 22

Iran: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 AM May 22

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM May 22

Mexico: 11:00 PM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM May 22

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM May 22

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM

Napoli vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Extra

Australia: beIN Sports 1, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Play Sports 1, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: TLN, Fubo Canada, VIVA

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN Sports MAX 6, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, Free

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD

India: Sports18 HD, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2

Italy: SKY Go Italia, DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN3 Malta

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, Discovery+, C More Fotball, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), CBS Sports Network