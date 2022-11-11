Newcastle will face Chelsea for Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Newcastle vs Chelsea: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Premier League in your country

Chelsea will visit Newcastle for the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

It will be an interesting duel between two teams fighting for UEFA Champions League positions. On the one hand, there will be Newcastle, currently in third position with 27 points. A great performance for a team that, for much of last season, fought not to be relegated.

Now they are fighting to enter the Champions League and gradually get closer to the first places. However, it will not be an easy game, as Chelsea also seeks to get closer to the top positions and enter the UCL qualification zone. They have 21 points, so a victory is very necessary.

Newcastle vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time

Newcastle will play against Chelsea for the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, November 12 at the St. James' Park in Westminster, England.

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 3:30 AM (November 13)

Bangladesh: 11:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Cameroon: 8:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 11:30 AM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Ecuador: 12:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 5:30 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM (November 13)

Iran: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 12:30 PM

Japan: 2:30 AM (November 13)

Kenya: 8:30 PM

Malaysia: 1:30 AM (November 13)

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (November 13)

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 6:30 PM

Qatar: 8:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Senegal: 5:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 1:30 AM (November 13)

South Africa: 8:30 PM

South Korea: 2:30 AM (November 13)

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

Tanzania: 8:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 1:30 PM

Tunisia: 5:30 PM

Uganda: 8:30 PM

UAE: 7:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Newcastle vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 2, Play Sports

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, ESPN, Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1

India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

South Korea: SPOTV ON

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DEATH, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN, DAZN1, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

United Arab Emirates: DEATH, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC, NBC, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

