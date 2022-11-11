Tottenham will host Leeds United for Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Tottenham vs Leeds United: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Premier League in your country

Tottenham will face Leeds United for the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

The locals find themselves with 26 points in fourth place, the last one that grants a place in the next UEFA Champions League. At the moment, the top of the standings is far away, and although there is still a lot of Premier League. However, the immediate objective of this team is to maintain their fourth place and try to get closer to the first ones.

Leeds United was very complicated until two Matchdays ago with the relegation zone. They had 9 points and were in last place. However, wins against Liverpool and Bournemouth managed to bring some relief. Of course, that doesn't mean that relegation is no longer a threat and that's why they need to keep getting points.

Tottenham vs Leeds United: Kick-Off Time

Tottenham will receive Leeds United for the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, November 12 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 1:00 AM (November 13)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Cameroon: 4:00 PM

Canada: 11:00 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 9:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Ecuador: 10:00 AM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Iran: 6:30 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Japan: 12:00 AM (November 13)

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 3:00 AM (November 13)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Qatar: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Senegal: 3:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

South Korea: 12:00 AM (November 13)

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

Tanzania: 6:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 AM

Tunisia: 4:00 PM

Uganda: 6:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 11:00 AM (ET)

Tottenham vs Leeds United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: CRTV Sports, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, StarTimes App

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 8 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport 7/HD

Ghana: Sporty TV, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App

India: JioTV, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select HD2, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2, TOD

Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: Sporty TV, K24 TV, StarTimes App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

South Korea: SPOTV ON

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 6 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: NTA Sports 24, SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV, SuperSport MáXimo 3, StarTimes App

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 1

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2

South Africa: StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SABC 3, Sporty TV

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 2

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra

Tanzania: Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2

Uganda: SuperSport MáXimo 3, StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC

