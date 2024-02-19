Neymar is giving a lot to talk about for liking an Instagram post that calls out Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian reacted to a post by “jogadaensaaiada” which criticizes the Frenchman’s control at the Parc des Princes with a series of images.

“No player should be bigger than an institution,” the caption reads. The first picture introduces the topic by ironically describing “an example of management in soccer” by PSG, with images of Mbappe and club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi after the Frenchman signed a new deal in 2022.

The post recalls how the Ligue 1 outfit assembled a star-studded team by recruiting the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos in 2021. By then, Neymar and Mbappe were already at the club. But the following image already talks about the “ego of a certain Frenchman” started to “damage the atmosphere” at the team.

It continues by claiming that Mbappe felt uncomfortable with most of the squad speaking Spanish, which is why he “threatened” to leave the club. The post adds that the club consequently got rid of those who “didn’t align to Mbappe’s ideas” and landed fellow French players wanted by the striker. The carousel ends with the news that Mbappe reportedly told PSG he’ll leave in July, which is a clear jab at the 25-year-old.

Needless to say, those are strong accusations, but it’s quite the story in world soccer nowadays. Neymar’s like makes noise regardless, as he spent six seasons in the French capital next to Mbappe. The pair seemed to have their issues last year, with the Brazilian eventually packing his bags along with other PSG players ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Neymar already suggested having bad blood with Mbappe

Either way, this is not the first time issues between Neymar and Mbappe go public. The problems started to come to surface in the 2022-23 season, with the players in question fighting over who should take penalties.

The Brazilian took the ball in a game against Montpellier in August 2022 after Mbappe missed a spot-kick, and he later sparked controversy by liking a tweet criticizing the French superstar.

Christophe Galtier, by then PSG coach, and Al-Khelaifi denied any problems between Neymar and Mbappe, but the former Barcelona winger’s social media activity has suggested otherwise.

In August 2023, Neymar liked an Instagram post by “fiqueiputomesmo_” claiming that Mbappe forced PSG to move on from the Brazilian in the summer. “Last summer, Kylian Mbappé made it clear to PSG that there was no more room for him and Neymar in the same team. Coincidentally, on the day Neymar was practically announced at Al-Hilal, Mbappé returned to training super happy,” the caption read.

Neymar is recovering from a knee injury sustained in October 2023 while on international duty, whereas Mbappe is making headlines for reportedly deciding to leave PSG as a free agent. According to Marca, the French international has already signed a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid.