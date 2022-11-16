North Macedonia will receive Finland at the National Arena Todor Proeski in Skopje in an International Friendly 2022on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Here you will find when and how to watch this unique international soccer match or live stream free in the US.
This will be their sixth overall meeting. There are no surprises here as Finland men’s national soccer team are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on three occasions so far. North Macedonia have only once so far, and the remaining match ended in a draw.
Their last duel took place on March 23, 2018, when the game ended in a 1-1 draw in a friendly exhibition. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash for the first time since then, this time in the 2022 International Friendly.
North Macedonia vs Finland: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 11:00 PM
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Cameroon: 6:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)
Costa Rica: 10:00 AM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Ecuador: 12:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
India: 10:30 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Iran: 8:30 PM
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 PM
Japan: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Kenya: 8:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Qatar: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Senegal: 5:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 7:00 PM
South Korea: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
Tanzania: 8:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 1:00 PM
Tunisia: 6:00 PM
Uganda: 8:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
North Macedonia vs Finland: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Brazil: Estádio TNT Sports, GUIGO
Cameroon: StarTimes App
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Sportklub HD Croatia
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 4
Finland: Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport 2 Finland
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App
Iran: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4
Israel: 5Plus
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life
North Macedonia: MaxTV Go, SportKlub HD Serbia
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 4, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: SportKlub HD Serbia
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life
Switzerland: DAZN
Tanzania: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life
Tunisia: beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Uganda: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4, TOD
United States: ESPN+