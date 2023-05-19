Nottingham Forest and Arsenal will face each other at The City Ground in London on Matchday 37 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
[Watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal online free in the US on Fubo]
This will be their 12th EPL meeting. Arsenal are slight favorites in head-to-head clashes having won seven times, while Nottingham Forest have emerged victorious only once. The remaining three matches have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on October 30, 2022, and it ended in a thrilling 5-0 Arsenal win at Emirates Stadium in London. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Australia: 4:30 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 11:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM (ET)
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 5:30 PM
Greece: 7:30 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:30 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 12:30 PM
Kenya: 8:30 PM
Malaysia: 1:30 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 6:30 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 6:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 1:30 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 7:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
UAE: 9:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select 2
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: TV3+ Norway, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN
Sweden: V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra
United States: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, NBC