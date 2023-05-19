Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Premier League in your country

Nottingham Forest and Arsenal will face each other at The City Ground in London on Matchday 37 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

[Watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal online free in the US on Fubo]

This will be their 12th EPL meeting. Arsenal are slight favorites in head-to-head clashes having won seven times, while Nottingham Forest have emerged victorious only once. The remaining three matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 30, 2022, and it ended in a thrilling 5-0 Arsenal win at Emirates Stadium in London. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 11:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM (ET)

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 5:30 PM

Greece: 7:30 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:30 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 12:30 PM

Kenya: 8:30 PM

Malaysia: 1:30 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 6:30 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 1:30 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 7:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

UAE: 9:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select 2

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: TV3+ Norway, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN

Sweden: V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra

United States: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, NBC