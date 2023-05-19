Odsonne Edouard caught with no driver’s license after five speeding offenses in two weeks

Odsonne Edouard may be good at scoring goals, but what he is not good at is using his head in day-to-day life. The 25-year-old Crystal Palace forward has the dubious distinction of being stopped by police and found to have had multiple speeding offenses, more still his Audi RS Q8 was taken away by the police.

The five offenses were discovered while Edouard was driving with a French license plate number and dark tinted windows. He was pulled over and the offenses popped up, not only that Edouard had no driver’s license or insurance.

Edouard appeared in the Bromley magistrates court and was issued a fine of more than £1,000 as well as points being added to his license, which according to a copy was issued in France.

Police explain Odsonne Edouard being pulled over

Sergeant James Stead informed the court, “My automatic number plate recognition system alerted me that the vehicle was known for speeding offences.”

“He only had a picture of the front of a French driving license but had no sort of insurance.

“Mr Eduoard showed us a digital image of one side of a French driving license, but did not have it on him physically, and could provide no other proof of having a driving license.”

Edouard was found guilty by the court and given eight points on his driver’s license, a £660 fine, and ordered to pay £100 in costs and a £264 victim surcharge.