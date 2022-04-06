Pachuca and Tigres UANL clash off on Thursday at the Estadio Miguel Hidalgo for the ninth round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Check out how to watch or live stream online this Mexican League game free in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Pachuca vs Tigres UANL: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in the US

Pachuca and Tigres UANL will meet at the Estadio Manuel Hidalgo in Pachuca, in the ninth round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 8:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Torneo Clausura soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 57th overall meeting. No surprises here as Tigres are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 17 occasions so far; Pachuca have grabbed a triumph 15 times to this day, while the remaining 23 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 21, 2021, when Tigres UANL won 3-0 at home in the 2021 Liga MX Apertura. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022 Liga MX Clausura.

Pachuca vs Tigres UANL: Match Information

Date: Thursday, April 7, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Manuel Hidalgo, Pachuca

Pachuca vs Tigres UANL: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Pachuca vs Tigres UANL: Storylines

Pachuca have been in a great form in the Liga MX Clausura. In their last five fixtures, they have managed just one loss, in addition to four wins (WWWWL). Meanwhile, Tigres UANL have been doing better, getting only one draw in the last five fixtures. They also have four wins (WDWWW).

Pachuca currently sit in second place in Liga MX with 25 points in 11 matches so far. On the other hand, UANL are placed right above them, on top of the Liga MX table with 26 points won in 11 games in the 2022 Liga MX Clausura.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to March 11, 2001, and it ended in a 1-1 draw in the 2000/2001 Liga MX Clausura. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points in Round 9.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Pachuca vs Tigres UANL in the U.S.

The 2022 Liga MX Clausura Matchday 9 game between Pachuca and Tigres UANL, to be played on Thursday, at Estadio Manuel Hidalgo in Pachuca, will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options include TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.

Pachuca vs Tigres UANL: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Pachuca. PointsBet see them as the slight favorites to grab another win this season and they have given them +135 odds. The away side Tigres, have +175 odds to cause an upset this weekend in Matchday 9, while a tie would result in a +235 payout.

PointsBet Pachuca +135 Tie +235 Tigres UANL +175

* Odds via PointsBet