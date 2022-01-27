Panama and Jamaica come against each other at Estadio Rommel Fernandez for Matchday 10 of the Third Round of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Panama vs Jamaica: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022

Panama will face Jamaica at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez in Panama City in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here you will find out when and how to watch this Third Round Matchday 10 game soccer match in the US. For example, if you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their jubilee 20th overall meeting. Panama are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on nine occasions so far; Jamaica have grabbed a triumph just three times to this day, and a great number of even seven games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent match was played on September 5, 2021, when it ended in a 0-3 win for Panama in their previous Third Round FIFA World Cup qualifier match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash again at the CONCACAF World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

Panama vs Jamaica: Date

The CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022 Third Round Matchday 10 game between Panama and Jamaica will be played on Sunday, January 30, 2021, at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez in Panama City.

Panama vs Jamaica: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:05 PM

CT: 5:05 PM

MT: 4:05 PM

PT: 3:05 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Panama vs Jamaica in Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022

The Concacaf match to be played between Panama and Jamaica in the Third Round of the World Cup Qualifiers 2022, will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options include UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, Paramount+.