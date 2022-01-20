Just 24 hours after the start of FIFA's official ticket sale for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there has been a massive interest of fans to be part of the main event of soccer. More than a million demands were received from all around the planet. Which were the countries with the most requests?

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is already a historic one even it has not begun. It would be the very first held in the Middle East, and, also the first one to not be played in the middle of the year: the opening game will be on November 21 and the final match will happen on December 18. Just 24 hours after the release of tickets for sale, FIFA has received a massive response from the fans.

January 19 held the kick-off of the very first game of Qatar 2022: the one between the worldwide fans to get a pass for an official World Cup match. The rush to be among the first ones to send a ticket application was not justified: FIFA guaranteed that all the requests received, before February 8 deadline, were going to be processed together.

After sending the demand for the Qatar 2022 World Cup tickets, the only next step is to patiently wait until March 8, the main date when FIFA would notify everyone who has shown interest in being part of its main even if they have or not succeded.

How many demands has FIFA received 24 hours after the official World Cup tickets sale began?

According to FIFA's official statement, there have been received 1.2 million ticket requests just one day after the sale started. For the final match, scheduled on December 18 at Lusail Stadium, with an 80,000 capacity, there were more than 140,000 tickets demanded.

Meanwhile, the opening game, to be held at Al Bayt Stadium, in Al Khor, on November 21, sparked more than 80,000 requests. Again, a draw process will need to be celebrated to distribute the tickets cause the mentioned venue has only a 60,000 capacity.

The countries with the most Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup ticket requests

The Middle East must be prepared to receive, maybe, the major amount of visitors at the same time in its history. Yes, Qatar is one of the countries with more ticket demands for the 2022 World Cup, but, then the list is filled with requests from nations from all around the world which National Teams have not even won once FIFA's main tournament.

After the local country, the corners of the world that submitted more World Cup ticket applications are Argentina, Mexico, United States, United Arab Emirates, England, India, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and the country of the reigning Champion, France.