Paraguay will meet with Ecuador at the Banc of Estadio Antonio Aranda in Ciudad del Este today, March 24, 2022, for the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here you will find when, where, at what time, and how to watch this Matchday 17 soccer match from different parts of the world. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.
This will be their 42nd overall meeting. No surprises here as Paraguay are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 22 occasions so far; Ecuador have grabbed a triumph just 12 times to this day, and the remaining seven matches have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on September 2, 2021, when the La Tricolor snatched a tight 2-0 home in their first meeting in the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers in Quito. It promises to be a more exciting clash as these two countries clash again at the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers 2022.
Paraguay vs Ecuador: Time of the game
- Argentina: 8:30 PM
- Brazil: 8:30 PM
- United States: 7:30 PM (ET), 6:30 PM (CT), 5:30 PM (MT), 4:30 PM (PT)
- Canada: 4:30 PM (PT), 5:30 PM (MT), 6:30 PM (CT), 7:30 PM (ET), 8:30 PM (AT)
- Mexico: 5:30 PM
- UK: 11:30 PM
- Germany: 12:30 AM, March 25
- France: 12:30 AM, March 25
- Portugal: 11:30 PM
- Italy: 12:30 AM, March 25
- Spain: 12:30 AM, March 25
Paraguay vs Ecuador: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online
- Argentina: Canal 7 TV Publica
- Brazil: Canais Globo
- Paraguay: GEN
- Ecuador: Canal del Futbol
- United States: Fubo TV (Free Trial)
- Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
- France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 7, Free
- Portugal: Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen
- Italy: Mola TV
- Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 1