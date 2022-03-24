Paraguay and Ecuador will clash off today at Estadio Antonio Aranda for Matchday 17 of the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online the game free in different parts of the world.

Paraguay will meet with Ecuador at the Banc of Estadio Antonio Aranda in Ciudad del Este today, March 24, 2022, for the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here you will find when, where, at what time, and how to watch this Matchday 17 soccer match from different parts of the world. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their 42nd overall meeting. No surprises here as Paraguay are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 22 occasions so far; Ecuador have grabbed a triumph just 12 times to this day, and the remaining seven matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 2, 2021, when the La Tricolor snatched a tight 2-0 home in their first meeting in the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers in Quito. It promises to be a more exciting clash as these two countries clash again at the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

Paraguay vs Ecuador: Time of the game

Argentina: 8:30 PM

8:30 PM Brazil: 8:30 PM

8:30 PM United States: 7:30 PM (ET), 6:30 PM (CT), 5:30 PM (MT), 4:30 PM (PT)

7:30 PM (ET), 6:30 PM (CT), 5:30 PM (MT), 4:30 PM (PT) Canada: 4:30 PM (PT), 5:30 PM (MT), 6:30 PM (CT), 7:30 PM (ET), 8:30 PM (AT)

4:30 PM (PT), 5:30 PM (MT), 6:30 PM (CT), 7:30 PM (ET), 8:30 PM (AT) Mexico: 5:30 PM

5:30 PM UK: 11:30 PM

11:30 PM Germany: 12:30 AM, March 25

12:30 AM, March 25 France: 12:30 AM, March 25

12:30 AM, March 25 Portugal: 11:30 PM

11:30 PM Italy: 12:30 AM, March 25

12:30 AM, March 25 Spain: 12:30 AM, March 25

Paraguay vs Ecuador: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online