Peru will host Ecuador today at the Estadio Nacional in Lima in a must-watch game for the 16th round of the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Here, you will find the time of this WCQ match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).
The hosts, coached by Ricardo Gareca, have been unstoppable recently in the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Peru claimed a 1-0 away win over Colombia on Friday to start the 16th round in fourth place in the standings.
Meanwhile, Ecuador want to continue with their amazing campaign in the WCQ. There's no doubt that the national team coached by Gustavo Alfaro has been the biggest surprise of the tournament. They managed to draw 1-1 with Brazil in their last game to extend their unbeaten run to four games.
Peru vs Ecuador: Starting time of the game
Argentina: 11:00 PM
Australia: 1:00 PM (Wednesday)
Brazil: 11:00 PM
Ecuador: 9:00 PM
France: 3:00 AM (Wednesday)
Ireland: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)
Italy: 3:00 AM (Wednesday)
Mexico: 8:00 PM
Peru: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)
Spain: 3:00 AM (Wednesday)
UK: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)
US: 9:00 PM (ET)
Peru vs Ecuador: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online
Argentina: DeporTV
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 3
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, SporTV 3, Canais Globo
Ecuador: Canal del Futbol
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, Free
Ireland: Premier Sports ROI 2, Premier Player HD
Italy: Mola TV
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Peru: Movistar Deportes Peru
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 1
UK: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD
US: FuboTV (Free Trial)