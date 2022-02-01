Peru and Ecuador will face each other today at the Estadio Nacional in a match for the 16th round of the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online free this WCQ game free in different parts of the world.

Peru will host Ecuador today at the Estadio Nacional in Lima in a must-watch game for the 16th round of the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Here, you will find the time of this WCQ match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

The hosts, coached by Ricardo Gareca, have been unstoppable recently in the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Peru claimed a 1-0 away win over Colombia on Friday to start the 16th round in fourth place in the standings.

Meanwhile, Ecuador want to continue with their amazing campaign in the WCQ. There's no doubt that the national team coached by Gustavo Alfaro has been the biggest surprise of the tournament. They managed to draw 1-1 with Brazil in their last game to extend their unbeaten run to four games.

Peru vs Ecuador: Starting time of the game

Argentina: 11:00 PM

Australia: 1:00 PM (Wednesday)

Brazil: 11:00 PM

Ecuador: 9:00 PM

France: 3:00 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)

Italy: 3:00 AM (Wednesday)

Mexico: 8:00 PM

Peru: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)

Spain: 3:00 AM (Wednesday)

UK: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)

US: 9:00 PM (ET)

Argentina: DeporTV

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 3

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, SporTV 3, Canais Globo

Ecuador: Canal del Futbol

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, Free

Ireland: Premier Sports ROI 2, Premier Player HD

Italy: Mola TV

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Peru: Movistar Deportes Peru

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 1

UK: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD

US: FuboTV (Free Trial)