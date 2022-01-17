Peru and Jamaica will face each other at the Estadio Nacional de Lima in an international friendly game. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this match in the US.

Peru vs Jamaica: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream 2022 International Friendly

Peru will play their second international friendly in 2022 when they host Jamaica at the Estadio Nacional de Lima. Check out all the detailed information about this game including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it online. You can watch this game live in the US on FITE (PPV).

The national team coached by Ricardo Gareca returned to action on Sunday with a 1-1 draw against Panama in Lima. Alex Valera put the Peruvian side ahead, but Abdiel Ayarza equalized for the visitors in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Reggae Boyz will play their first game in 2022. Last time they played, Jamaica drew 1-1 at home to the USMNT in a match for the Final Round of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers for Qatar 2022.

Peru vs Jamaica: Date

The international friendly match between Peru and Jamaica will be played on Thursday, January 20 at the Estadio Nacional de Lima. Last time they met, Peru won 3-1 in an international friendly in 2017.

Peru vs Jamaica: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream online Peru vs Jamaica

The Peru vs Jamaica international friendly match to be played on Thursday, January 20, at the Estadio Nacional de Lima will be broadcast in the US by FITE (PPV).