Paris Saint-Germain will host Lens at the Park Des Princes in Paris in Round 34 of the 2022-22 Ligue 1 season on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this title-deciding French Ligue 1 soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game free in the US. In the United States, you can watch the match on FuboTV (free trial).

This will be their 72nd Ligue 1 meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 33 occasions so far; Lens have grabbed a triumph exactly 20 times to this day, and a great number of even 18 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game took place on December 4, 2021, when Lens surprised the Parisiens with a 1-1 draw at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Ligue 1 season.

PSG vs Lens: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Parc Des Princes, Paris

PSG vs Lens: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

PSG vs Lens: Storylines

Paris Saint-Germain have been in a great form recently. In their last fixtures, they have managed four triumphs, as well as one loss (LWWWW). Meanwhile, Lens have been in a good form, as they have also won four times in their last five matches. In addition, they have one defeat (WLWWW).

The Parisians currently sit on top of Ligue 1 with 77 points in 33 matches so far. On the other hand, the Red and Blacks are placed six positions below them, in seventh place of the Ligue 1 table with 53 points won in 33 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to October 18, 1974, and it ended in a 3-1 PSG win in the 1974/75 Ligue 1 season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points in Round 34.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free PSG vs Lens in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Ligue 1 Matchday 34 game between PSG and Lens, to be played on Saturday, at the Parc Des Princes in Paris, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options are beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

PSG vs Lens: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of the Parisians. PointsBet see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -358 odds to secure their 10th Ligue 1 title. The away side Lens have a whopping +850 odds to cause an upset in the 34th round and postpone PSG's celebrations, while a tie would result in an equally +450 payout.

PointsBet PSG -358 Tie +450 Lens +850

