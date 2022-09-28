PSG and Nice will clash off at Parc des Princes in the ninth round of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Paris Saint-Germain and Nice will face off at Parc des Princes in Paris on the ninth matchday of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this French Ligue 1 soccer match in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their 77th league meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 32 games so far; Nice have celebrated a victory 22 times to this day, and the remaining 21 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on March 5, 2022, when the game ended in a surprising 1-0 win for the Eaglets. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Ligue 1 season.

PSG vs Nice: Date

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 Round 9 game between Paris Saint-Germain and Nice will be played on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Parc des Princes in Paris.

PSG vs Nice: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch PSG vs Nice in Ligue 1 2022-23

The French league match to be played between PSG and Nice in the ninth round of the Ligue 1 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options for the US include beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.