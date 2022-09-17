In one of the most traditional rivalries in Mexico, Cruz Azul will visit Pumas UNAM in Matchday 15 of Liga MX Apertura 2022. Here you will find the match preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

Pumas UNAM will host Cruz Azul in a crucial game of Matchday 15 in Liga MX Apertura 2022. Both teams are in a must win scenario, if they want to clinch a Top 12 spot to be in the finals. Here you will find everything you need to know about this game such as the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it in the US. A great option to enjoy the match is fuboTV (Free Trial).

This is the final call for Pumas UNAM. After a miraculous 2-2 draw in Toluca, thanks to a last second score from goalkeeper Julio Gonzalez, Andres Lillini’s team has to win its three remaining games and the first step is against a classic rival like Cruz Azul. Pumas are on the verge of becoming one of the biggest disappointments in Mexico, after signing superstars like Dani Alves, Eduardo ‘Toto’ Salvio and Gustavo del Prete.

After everything that happened during this season, Cruz Azul unbelievably control their destiny to be in the finals. La Maquina lost 7-0 against archrival Club America, fired their manager of the future (Diego Aguirre) and signed and interim coach like Raul Gutierrez who didn’t have any experience in Mexico’s First Division. Still, last Thursday’s win against Leon at home put them in the driver’s seat to clinch a spot in the Liguilla. With 18 points in the 11th place of the table, Cruz Azul just needs to beat Pumas and Chivas in their final games to be in.

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul: Match Information

Date: Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Time: 6 PM (ET).

Location: Olympic Stadium. Mexico City, Mexico.

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the US

ET: 6 PM

CT: 5 PM

MT: 4 PM

PT: 3 PM

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul: Storylines

Even though they are in the 16th place of the table, Pumas UNAM still have a chance to be in the finals. Dani Alves’ team only has two victories in Liga MX Apertura 2022 after 14 games, but, they’re just three points away from qualification zone. Win out and they’re in. Their remaining rivals: Cruz Azul, Puebla and Juarez.

Last season, in Liga MX’s Clausura 2022, Cruz Azul defeated Pumas UNAM 2-1 at Estadio Azteca with goals from Luis Abram and Juan Escobar. In Apertura 2021, Pumas were down 3-1 at halftime, but they had a spectacular comeback to secure a 4-3 win with a second half goal from Favio Alvarez and two scores by Diogo de Oliveira.

How to watch or live stream free Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul in the US

Pumas UNAM will host Cruz Azul in Matchday 15 of Liga MX Apertura 2022. The long awaited game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Other options if you don’t want to miss the match in the United States are TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA and Univision.

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul: Predictions And Odds

For the oddsmakers, Pumas UNAM are favorites at home with +105 in the moneyline. Cruz Azul are +240 as the underdog and the draw is set at +250.