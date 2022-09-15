Lionel Messi is one of the greatest players in soccer's history. He partnered with Dani Alves in Barcelona and now the Brazilian has revealed that the Argentinian could be the reason why he plays for 11 more years.

Dani Alves and Lionel Messi had one of the best partnerships in soccer in their Barcelona days. They managed to win almost everything, but now that they took separate ways, competitiveness is growing in the Brazilian as he has revealed that the forward could be the reason why he extends his career for 11 more years.

Barcelona's right lane with Lionel Messi and Dani Alves was an absolut danger for their rivals. This couple understood each other very well and that partnership was a key piece for the Blaugranas through their golden era.

But the Argentinian forward and the Brazilian defender took separate ways afterwards. Now, Messi is playing for Paris Saint-Germain and Alves for Pumas UNAM, but Dani wants to extend his career more years thanks to some actions taken by his former teammate.

Dani Alves reveals the reason why he wants to play until he is 50-years-old

Dani Alves is the most successful soccer player in history. He has won, until 2022, a total of 46 titles and is hungry for more. But Lionel Messi is near him with a total of 41 and that's why the Brazilian does not want to retire soon.

"If Lionel Messi steals my record of most titles won, I might have to extend my career until I'm 50-years-old to take it back," said Alves in an Interview with Hugo Sanchez for Star+.

When Dani Alves signed with Pumas UNAM, he said that his choice was because he saw the opportunity to win titles with the Mexican side. Unfortunately, the team has been unable to succeed and they are not in the talk of the clubs that could win the Liga MX this year.

With 39-years-old, Dani Alves is not thinking in retirement soon. Messi, 35, has five less titles than the Brazilian, so there is a huge possibility that the Argentinian ties or even surpasses him in titles.