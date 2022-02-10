Pumas UNAM will face Leon at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario for the fifth round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Pumas UNAM vs Leon: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US for Round 5 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura

Pumas UNAM will welcome Leon at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City, in the fifth round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura tournament. Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting Torneo Clausura Matchday 5 game in the US. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 27th overall meeting. No surprises here as Club Leon are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 12 occasions so far; Pumas UNAM have grabbed a triumph nine times to this day, and the remaining four matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 21, 2021, when Pumas snatched a late 2-1 win away, at the Estadio Leon in Leon in the 2021 Liga MX Apertura. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022 Liga MX Clausura.

Pumas UNAM vs Leon: Date

The 2022 Liga MX Clausura Matchday 5 game between Pumas UNAM and Leon will be played on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City.

Pumas UNAM vs Leon: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Pumas UNAM vs Leon in 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura

The game to be played between Pumas UNAM and Leon on Matchday 5 of the Torneo Clausura Liga MX 2022, will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options include TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.