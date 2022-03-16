There is a group led by some of the current best players in the world that have scored goals in previous editions of the FIFA World Cup. Eye them because with an outstanding performance in Qatar 2022 they could enter the exclusive list of this tournament's top scorers.

The mystique of the FIFA World Cup has been built on the great feats achieved by the players who participated in it and became legends of the tournament. The Qatar 2022 edition will be no exception, as it will be played by aces who are really close to entering the list of the top scorers.

From the great Guillermo Stábile, the top scorer of the FIFA World Cup Uruguay 1930, Brazilian Ademir and Hungarian Sandor Kocsis, to the mighty German Gerd Müller, the great Diego Maradona, and the majestic Ronaldo Nazario, only true legends are members of the top scorers of this tournament.

Then, Qatar 2022 will open the window for 13 players to increase their scoring amount so that they can be fully included in the list of top scorers at the FIFA World Cup. Obviously, some of them still have to earn their right to play in this tournament and must help their National Teams to qualify for the great celebration of world soccer that will take place from November 21 to December 18.

The active players that could be in Qatar 2022 with the most goals scored in the FIFA World Cup

The following list includes active players whose national teams have already qualified for Qatar 2022 or who still have a chance to earn a place in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in the final round of Qualifiers of their respective confederations.

that this article considers as part of the group of the top scorers in the history of the FIFA World Cup all those players who have scored 8 or more goals during their participation in the different editions of this tournament. Some of the famous names on the list are Miroslav Klose, Ronaldo Nazario, Pelé, Maradona, Jürgen Klinsmann, Gabriel Batistuta and David Villa, among others.

Chicharito Hernández - Mexico - 4 goals

The top scorer in the history of the Mexico National Team still has hopes of participating in his fourth FIFA World Cup. Although Tata Martino does not seem to have him in his sights, Chicharito could appear on El Tri's roster for Qatar 2022 at any time. And once in the tournament, Hernandez's goal-scoring ability could lead him to tie, for example, Brazil's Rivaldo, who has four goals.

Antoine Griezmann - France - 4 goals

France is known to have one of the strongest teams in the world. That is why Griezmann has the latent possibility to increase his number of goals scored in the FIFA World Cup. The current Atletico Madrid player has participated in two World Cups so far, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.

Kylian Mbappé - France - 4 goals

He will play in Qatar 2022 at 24 years of age, 4 goals scored and one World Cup won. If injuries respect him, it is practically a fact that either in this or future editions he can enter the list of top scorers. Regardless, the upcoming FIFA World Cup could be the one to watch him get dangerously close to the top spots, thanks to his great goal-scoring ability

Ivan Perisic - Croatia - 5 goals

The Internazionale winger has made his presence felt with goals despite not being a nominal striker. Both in Brazil 2014 and in Russia 2018, where he was runner-up, he shook the rival nets. Qatar 2022 has a high chance of enjoying more goals from him with Croatia.

Romelu Lukaku - Belgium - 5 goals

After two World Cups played in which he did not arrive with the label of the star for his team, Lukaku will set foot in Qatar 2022 with the task of helping Belgium make the leap in quality that it lacked in previous editions. That is where Romelu can become one of the top scorers of the tournament and, incidentally, enter the list of top scorers in the history of this tournament.

Edinson Cavani - Uruguay - 5 goals

El Matador is a guarantee of goals and commitment on the field. Today more than ever, Uruguay needs his contribution to qualify for Qatar 2022. If la Garra achieves it, he will be able to fight to reach at least Diego Forlán in the list of top scorers of his country in the World Cups. His target: Oscar Miguez, who has a total of 8 goals in this tournament. Cavani has played the editions of 2010, 2014, and 2018.

Harry Kane - England - 6 goals

England's goal man. Since Gary Lineker at the FIFA World Cup Mexico 1986, no British had managed to become a goal-scoring champion at this tournament, and HurriKane did it in Russia 2018. With fewer goals than he scored four years ago, he could already enter the select list of the top scorers of the World Cups.

James Rodriguez - Colombia - 6 goals

Colombia's hopes of qualifying for Qatar 2022, in what would be its third World Cup in a row, depend on the inspiration of its stars, as it finds itself in a delicate, do-or-die situation. There, the scoring power of James can make the difference to qualify for the World Cup and, once there, continue to extend his legacy, as he is already the top Colombian scorer in this tournament.

Neymar - Brazil - 6 goals

The Paris Saint-Germain star has it clear: Qatar 2022 could be his last chance to be at his physical peak at a World Cup. A stellar performance by Neymar Jr. could easily put him at least as the third-best Brazilian scorer in World Cups, behind Pelé and Ronaldo Nazario. Ney has participated in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.

Lionel Messi - Argentina - 6 goals

Messi has Maradona and Stábile in his sights: a couple more goals in World Cup matches and he would catch up with them in the list of scorers of this tournament. However, if Lionel goes out on one of his best days in Qatar 2022, his limit is unsuspected: will he be able to overtake Gabriel Batistuta to become the top Argentine scorer in this tournament?

Luis Suarez - Uruguay - 7 goals

A do-or-die situation: if Uruguay does not qualify for Qatar 2022, Luis Suarez may not play another World Cup. His goal-scoring ability was evident in South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, and Russia 2018. If his country qualifies for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, he would only need one goal to join the list of top scorers and catch Oscar Miguez at the top of his country's top scorers in this tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal - 7 goals

Cristiano and his countrymen still have battles to win in order to qualify for Qatar 2022. If they do, the Portuguese star would have the opportunity to play in his fifth World Cup and at least try to tie Eusebio as his country's top scorer in World Cups. If he equals his best goal-scoring participation in World Cups (Russia 2018) Cristiano would enter the top ten of top scorers in this tournament.

Thomas Muller - Germany - 10 goals

The story of Müller and the World Cup could well be told as a love story. With Hans Dieter Flick as Mannschaft's coach, he has regained the prominence he lost during Joachim Low's last spell in charge and has a good chance of being among the top five scorers at the FIFA World Cup when he arrives at Qatar 2022.