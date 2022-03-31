The FIFA World Cup qualifiers are over and the much anticipated group stage draw for Qatar 2022 will take place soon. Here, find out why the Russia national team will not be part of it.

The World Cup qualifiers have finally come to an end and Qatar 2022 has never seemed closer. With only two inter-continental playoffs and a UEFA playoff final yet to be played, the stage is almost set for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

29 teams have already punched their tickets to soccer's most anticipated event. Even though its kick-off date may not come until November, the fact that the group stage draw is just around the corner makes it look like it's about to start.

On Friday, April 1 teams from Pot 1 to 4 will be allocated in each of the eight groups for the first stage of the competition. Russia, however, will not be part of the draw for the next World Cup.

Why are Russia not in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 draw?

Russia are not part of the Qatar 2022 draw because they were banned from all FIFA competitions, including the men's World Cup to be played later this year. The reason behind this decision was the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The armed conflict has inevitably resulted in a lot of consequences for Russia in different sports. The national team was expected to face Poland in the semifinals of the European World Cup qualifying playoffs.

However, Russia were removed and the Polish national team has been given a bye to the final, where it eventually defeated Sweden 2-0 to claim a spot in the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.