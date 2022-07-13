Raheem Sterling is off to Chelsea after “The Blues” signed the forward for a $60 million transfer fee from Manchester City.

Raheem Sterling is off to Chelsea, the 27-year-old attacking midfielder is getting ready for a new chapter in his career after 339 games and 131 goals for City. Sterling was able to win 11 championships at the club before his $60 million move to Chelsea in the summer.

Sterling’s career began at Liverpool where he played 129 games in four seasons, then a big time move to Manchester City where the England international had his best season in 2019/20. Still in the last two years, Sterling had dropped off and it was clear he may need a new challenge.

Enter Chelsea, who bought Sterling, looking to bolster an already stacked squad at the forward line. Sterling is expected to make an immediate impact and be a starter from the start. Before starting his new challenge, the England star made a goodbye video for Manchester City fans.

Raheem Sterling’s goodbye video to Manchester City fans

In the video post Raheem Sterling stated: “Seven seasons, eleven major trophies, a lifetime of memories.

To the coaching staff who have played a massive role in my development over the years, to my teammates who have become more than just those I share a pitch with, to the backroom staff, to the office staff, to the fans who have tirelessly supported the team, and to everyone involved with Manchester City, my respect for you couldn’t be greater.

What a ride it’s been.

I am thankful for the ups and the downs. As it’s the downs that have, at times, tested my strength and resolve, and enabled me to stand here in front of you as the best possible version of myself.

I arrived in Manchester a 20-year-old, today, I leave as a man.

Thank you for your endless support. It’s been an honour to wear the shirt of Manchester City.”