RB Leipzig will play against Celtic today at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

RB Leipzig vs Celtic: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League in your country today

RB Leipzig and Celtic will face each other today in a match for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This Group F game will take place at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig. The home side will try to end its negative run of two straight defeats in the tournament and will be lookinf for its first points in the group, while the visitors know that a win could put them in second place in the table by the end of the day. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

RB Leipzig are winless in the group stage after two weeks, the first game for them was a loss against Shakhtar Donetsk at home and the second loss was against defending champions Real Madrid on the road.

Celtic are also winless at this stage but at least they have a point thanks to a draw against Shakhtar Donetsk. The first game for Celtic was a tough 0-3 loss against Real Madrid at home.

RB Leipzig vs Celtic: Kick-Off Time

RB Leipzig and Celtic play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, October 5 at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

Argentina: 1:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM October 6

Bangladesh: 10:45

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 1:45 PM

Cameroon: 2:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 4:45 PM

India: 10:15 PM

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Iran: 8:15 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Kenya: 7:45 PM

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Morocco: 11:45 AM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 5:45 AM October 6

Norway: 6:45 PM

Nigeria: 5:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

South Africa: 6:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Tanzania: 7:45 PM

Uganda: 7:45 PM

United Arab Emirates: 8:45 PM

United Kingdom: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

RB Leipzig vs Celtic: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2

Brazil: TNT Brasil, HBO Max

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN Norte

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN1, DAZN

Ghana: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio

Iran: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: BT Sport 4, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, LiveScore App

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 254, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Japan: WOWOW Prime

Kenya: DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN Sports English

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: 3 Plus TV, Blue Sport

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Tunisia: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

United Kingdom: LiveScore App, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BTSport.com, BT Sport 4, BT Sport App

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial)., VIX+, UniMás, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Paramount+ (7-day free trial), TUDN USA, Univision NOW