RB Leipzig and Celtic will face each other today in a match for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This Group F game will take place at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig. The home side will try to end its negative run of two straight defeats in the tournament and will be lookinf for its first points in the group, while the visitors know that a win could put them in second place in the table by the end of the day. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).
RB Leipzig are winless in the group stage after two weeks, the first game for them was a loss against Shakhtar Donetsk at home and the second loss was against defending champions Real Madrid on the road.
Celtic are also winless at this stage but at least they have a point thanks to a draw against Shakhtar Donetsk. The first game for Celtic was a tough 0-3 loss against Real Madrid at home.
RB Leipzig vs Celtic: Kick-Off Time
RB Leipzig and Celtic play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, October 5 at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.
RB Leipzig vs Celtic: TV Channel and Live Streaming
