Real Madrid will visit RB Leipzig for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

Without a doubt, this will be one of the most interesting duels of Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. On the one hand will be RB Leipzig, who after two straight wins against Celtic reached 6 points, one more than Shakhtar. Among them is likely to be the second qualifier in the group, but it will be important to win for them to catch up with a draw in the final Matchday against the Ukrainians.

On the Real Madrid side, they have already secured their ticket to the next round. They have 10 points, the product of 3 wins and 1 draw. Technically, both Shakhtar and RB Leipzig could pass them, but since they play in the last game of the group stage, only one could pass them. However, with the 3 points they would ensure first place and that is why they will go after them.

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time

RB Leipzig will play against Real Madrid for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Tuesday, October 25 at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

Argentina: 4 PM

Australia: 5 AM (October 26)

Bangladesh: 1 AM (October 26)

Belgium: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Canada: 3 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 1 PM

Croatia: 9 PM

Denmark: 9 PM

Ecuador: 2 PM

Egypt: 9 PM

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 26)

Indonesia: 2 AM (October 26)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8 PM

Israel: 10 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Japan: 4 AM (October 26)

Kenya: 10 PM

Malaysia: 3 AM (October 26)

Mexico: 2 PM

Morocco: 8 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

New Zealand: 7 AM (October 26)

Nigeria: 8 PM

Norway: 9 PM

Poland: 9 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

Qatar: 10 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10 PM

Senegal: 7 PM

Serbia: 9 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (October 26)

South Africa: 9 PM

South Korea: 4 AM (October 26)

Spain: 9 PM

Sweden: 9 PM

Switzerland: 9 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

Tunisia: 7 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UAE: 9 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: FOX Sports 3 Argentina, Star+

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 5

Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN North

Croatia: Arena Sport 9 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN2, Star+

Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 6, BT Sport App, LiveScore App

Italy: Sky Sport 256, Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Japan: WOWOW Live

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

South Korea: SPOTV ON 2

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 3

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 3

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia

Senegal: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Tunisia: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 3

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport 6

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+

