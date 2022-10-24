Real Madrid will visit RB Leipzig for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
Without a doubt, this will be one of the most interesting duels of Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. On the one hand will be RB Leipzig, who after two straight wins against Celtic reached 6 points, one more than Shakhtar. Among them is likely to be the second qualifier in the group, but it will be important to win for them to catch up with a draw in the final Matchday against the Ukrainians.
On the Real Madrid side, they have already secured their ticket to the next round. They have 10 points, the product of 3 wins and 1 draw. Technically, both Shakhtar and RB Leipzig could pass them, but since they play in the last game of the group stage, only one could pass them. However, with the 3 points they would ensure first place and that is why they will go after them.
RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time
RB Leipzig will play against Real Madrid for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Tuesday, October 25 at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.
Argentina: 4 PM
Australia: 5 AM (October 26)
Bangladesh: 1 AM (October 26)
Belgium: 9 PM
Brazil: 4 PM
Cameroon: 8 PM
Canada: 3 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 1 PM
Croatia: 9 PM
Denmark: 9 PM
Ecuador: 2 PM
Egypt: 9 PM
France: 9 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 7 PM
India: 12:30 AM (October 26)
Indonesia: 2 AM (October 26)
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 8 PM
Israel: 10 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 2 PM
Japan: 4 AM (October 26)
Kenya: 10 PM
Malaysia: 3 AM (October 26)
Mexico: 2 PM
Morocco: 8 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
New Zealand: 7 AM (October 26)
Nigeria: 8 PM
Norway: 9 PM
Poland: 9 PM
Portugal: 8 PM
Qatar: 10 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10 PM
Senegal: 7 PM
Serbia: 9 PM
Singapore: 3 AM (October 26)
South Africa: 9 PM
South Korea: 4 AM (October 26)
Spain: 9 PM
Sweden: 9 PM
Switzerland: 9 PM
Tanzania: 10 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM
Tunisia: 7 PM
Uganda: 10 PM
UAE: 9 PM
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: FOX Sports 3 Argentina, Star+
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 5
Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN North
Croatia: Arena Sport 9 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: ESPN2, Star+
Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 6, BT Sport App, LiveScore App
Italy: Sky Sport 256, Mediaset Infinity
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Japan: WOWOW Live
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
South Korea: SPOTV ON 2
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 3
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 3
Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Qatar: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia
Senegal: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety
Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Tunisia: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 3
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport 6
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+