For the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase, RB Leipzig will receive Shakhtar Donetsk. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial). In Canada it will be broadcast on DAZN.
It will be a key duel in the group they share with Celtic and Real Madrid. Without a doubt, the last champions of the Champions League will be the ones who advance as the leaders of the group, so the other three will have to fight for second and third place to reach the round of 16, or to try their luck in the Europa League.
The duels between them will be key, and especially for these teams it will be important to obtain victories playing at home. That is why in this game the Germans will be the ones with the pressure, while for the Ukrainians a draw would not be a bad result. It will undoubtedly be an interesting duel in this Matchday 1 of the UCL.
RB Leipzig vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Kick-Off Time
RB Leipzig will face Shakhtar Donetsk for the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League this Tuesday, September 6 at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Saxony, Germany.
Australia: 5 AM (September 7)
Barbados: 3 PM
Belize: 1 PM
Botswana: 9 PM
Brazil: 4 PM
Burundi: 9 PM
Cameroon: 8 PM
Canada: 3 PM
Eswatini: 9 PM
Ethiopia: 10 PM
France: 9 PM
Gambia: 7 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 7 PM
Guyana: 3 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 7)
Ireland: 8 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 2 PM
Kenya: 10 PM
Lesotho: 9 PM
Liberia: 7 PM
Malawi: 9 PM
Malta: 9 PM
Mauritius: 9 PM
Mexico: 2 PM
Namibia: 9 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
Nigeria: 8 PM
Pakistan: 12 AM (September 7)
Philippines: 3 AM (September 7)
Portugal: 8 PM
Rwanda: 9 PM
Sierra Leone: 7 PM
Singapore: 3 AM (September 7)
Solomon Islands: 6 AM (September 7)
South Africa: 9 PM
South Sudan: 9 PM
Spain: 9 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM (September 7)
Sudan: 9 PM
Tanzania: 10 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM
Uganda: 10 PM
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
Zambia: 8 PM
Zimbabwe: 8 PM
RB Leipzig vs Shakhtar Donetsk: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: City Sports
Botswana: SuperSport GOtv Football
Brazil: HBO Max
Brunei: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Burundi: SuperSport GOtv Football
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football
Canada: DAZN
Ethiopia: SuperSport GOtv Football
France: beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Gambia: SuperSport GOtv Football
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football
Ireland: BT Sport 7, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, LiveScore App
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 257
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football
Lesotho: SuperSport GOtv Football
Liberia: SuperSport GOtv Football
Malawi: SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Malta: TSN5 Malta
Mauritius: SuperSport GOtv Football
Mexico: HBO Max
Namibia: SuperSport GOtv Football
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Tennis
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: Eleven Sports 6 Portugal
Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv Football
Sierra Leone: SuperSport GOtv Football
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football
South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3
Spain: Movistar+ , Movistar Champions League 6
Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
Eswatini: SuperSport GOtv Football
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 7, BT Sport App, LiveScore App
USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+
Zambia: SuperSport GOtv Football
Zimbabwe: SuperSport GOtv Football