For the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase, RB Leipzig will receive Shakhtar Donetsk. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial). In Canada it will be broadcast on DAZN.

It will be a key duel in the group they share with Celtic and Real Madrid. Without a doubt, the last champions of the Champions League will be the ones who advance as the leaders of the group, so the other three will have to fight for second and third place to reach the round of 16, or to try their luck in the Europa League.

The duels between them will be key, and especially for these teams it will be important to obtain victories playing at home. That is why in this game the Germans will be the ones with the pressure, while for the Ukrainians a draw would not be a bad result. It will undoubtedly be an interesting duel in this Matchday 1 of the UCL.

RB Leipzig vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Kick-Off Time

RB Leipzig will face Shakhtar Donetsk for the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League this Tuesday, September 6 at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Saxony, Germany.

Australia: 5 AM (September 7)

Barbados: 3 PM

Belize: 1 PM

Botswana: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Burundi: 9 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Canada: 3 PM

Eswatini: 9 PM

Ethiopia: 10 PM

France: 9 PM

Gambia: 7 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

Guyana: 3 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 7)

Ireland: 8 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Kenya: 10 PM

Lesotho: 9 PM

Liberia: 7 PM

Malawi: 9 PM

Malta: 9 PM

Mauritius: 9 PM

Mexico: 2 PM

Namibia: 9 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

Nigeria: 8 PM

Pakistan: 12 AM (September 7)

Philippines: 3 AM (September 7)

Portugal: 8 PM

Rwanda: 9 PM

Sierra Leone: 7 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (September 7)

Solomon Islands: 6 AM (September 7)

South Africa: 9 PM

South Sudan: 9 PM

Spain: 9 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM (September 7)

Sudan: 9 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8 PM

Zimbabwe: 8 PM

RB Leipzig vs Shakhtar Donetsk: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: City Sports

Botswana: SuperSport GOtv Football

Brazil: HBO Max

Brunei: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Burundi: SuperSport GOtv Football

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: SuperSport GOtv Football

France: beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Gambia: SuperSport GOtv Football

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football

Ireland: BT Sport 7, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, LiveScore App

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 257

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football

Lesotho: SuperSport GOtv Football

Liberia: SuperSport GOtv Football

Malawi: SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Malta: TSN5 Malta

Mauritius: SuperSport GOtv Football

Mexico: HBO Max

Namibia: SuperSport GOtv Football

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Tennis

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Eleven Sports 6 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv Football

Sierra Leone: SuperSport GOtv Football

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football

South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3

Spain: Movistar+ , Movistar Champions League 6

Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Eswatini: SuperSport GOtv Football

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 7, BT Sport App, LiveScore App

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+

Zambia: SuperSport GOtv Football

Zimbabwe: SuperSport GOtv Football

