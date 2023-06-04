Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 La Liga in your country today

Real Madrid will play against Athletic Club today, June 4 in what will be the Matchday 38 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Few things remain at stake in this final La Liga Matchday. The champions, those qualified for the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League, as well as two of the relegated have already been confirmed, so only those qualified for the Conference League and the third relegated remain to be defined.

Precisely one of the rivals of this game is in the fight for one of these objectives. Athletic Club with 50 points could keep that last position if they manage to get more points than Osasuna, which has the same points. Their rivals will be Real Madrid, who no longer play for any objective although they want to finish in the best way.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM (June 5)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM (June 5)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (June 5)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (June 5)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Philippines: 12:30 AM (June 5)

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (June 5)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: Optus Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium

Brazil: Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN

Canada: TSN+, TSN1

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: Sports18 HD, Sports18, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1

Israel: OneSport

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Norway: TV2Play

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, ALL

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App

Spain: Movistar La Liga, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Football, C More Sweden, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1

USA: ESPN+, ESPN Sports.