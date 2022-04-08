Real Madrid and Getafe will clash off on Saturday at Santiago Bernabeu in the 31st round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Check out how to watch the derby game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Real Madrid vs Getafe: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2021-22 La Liga in the US

Real Madrid will host Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on the Matchday 31 of the 2021-22 La Liga season on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Spanish league derby soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the US.

This will be their 34th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Real Madrid are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 23 occasions so far; Getafe have grabbed a triumph just six times to this day, and the remaining four matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on January 2, 2022, when Getafe surprisingly secured a 1-0 win at home at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in Getafe. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Real Madrid vs Getafe: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 9, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

Real Madrid vs Getafe: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Real Madrid vs Getafe: Storylines

Real Madrid have been great in La Liga this season. In their last five fixtures, they have won four times, in addition to one loss (WWWLW). Meanwhile, Getafe have been in a slightly worse form recently, emerging triumphant only once in the last five games. In addition, they have drawn three times and lost once (DLDDW).

The Whites currently sit on top of the La Liga table with 69 points in 30 matches so far. On the other hand, Getafe’s players are placed 12 positions below them, in 13th place in La Liga with 32 points won in 30 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to October 31, 2004, when the Madrid side won comfortably 2-0 in the 2004/05 La Liga season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 31.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Real Madrid vs Getafe in the U.S.

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 31 game between Real Madrid and Getafe, to be played on Saturday, at the Santiago Bernabeu in Real Madrid, will be broadcasted on ESPN+ in the United States.

Real Madrid vs Getafe: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Real Madrid. PointsBet see them as the lone favorites and thus, they have given them -264 odds to grab another win of the season. The away side Getafe, meanwhile, have a whopping +750 odds to cause an upset in the 31st round, while a tie would result in a +340 payout.

Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with La Liga at PointsBet! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $2000. Simply sign up!

PointsBet Real Madrid -264 Tie +340 Getafe +750

* Odds via PointsBet