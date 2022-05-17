Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers will face each other to define who will be the champion of this Europa League 2021-2022. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US and Canada.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free Europa League final in the US and Canada

Eintracht Frankfurt will face Rangers in what will be the final of this UEFA Europa League 2021-2022. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. You can watch it on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial) in the US. If you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

The final of this 2021-2022 season of the UEFA Europa League is here, the most interesting in a long time due to the appearance of several teams that usually play in the UEFA Champions League, such as Napoli, Leipzig and obviously the most important presence: Barcelona, a historical of European competitions.

However, two teams made it to the final that in all likelihood weren't in anyone's calculations earlier in the season. These are Eintracht Frankfurt, a team that is currently in the middle of the table in the Bundesliga, and Rangers, who are second in the Scottish league, which is not exactly one of the most competitive on the continent. However, their path was arduous, so they are deserving finalists and surely this will be a unique opportunity for them to win an international title which makes this final immensely attractive.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium, Seville, Spain

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV and Paramount +

Live Stream in Canada: DAZN

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The game between the two will be the first they will play against each other in history, in fact Eintracht Frankfurt has never faced Scottish rivals and for them this will be the first time. Rangers, the team with the longest history at the international level, did face German rivals, although of course not this team.

Without a doubt it will be an intense final since neither of the two are strong teams in European competitions, something that of course could change in the coming years, but if not, this could be a unique chance to add an international cup. so both will play with a lot of momentum, which undoubtedly predicts a great final.

How to watch or live stream Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers in the US and Canada

The match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers for the UEFA Europa League final will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial), and if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN. Other options: Univision NOW, TUDN.com, CBS Sports Network, TUDN App, UniMás, TUDN USA.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caesar: Eintracht Frankfurt are the favorites with +129 odds, while Rangers have +215. A tie would finish in a +230 payout.

If you are in Arizona, Illinois, New York, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, Ceasars offers a lot of in-game promos which make betting live a lot of fun. Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

Caesars Eintracht Frankfurt +129 Tie +230 Rangers +215

*Odds via Caesars