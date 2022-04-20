Real Sociedad and Barcelona will clash off on Thursday at Anoeta Stadium in the 33rd round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Check out how to watch the derby game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Barcelona will travel to San Sebastian to meet with Real Sociedad at the Anoeta Stadium on the Matchday 33 of the 2021-22 La Liga season on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 3:30 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Spanish league derby soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the US.

This will be their jubilee 150th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Barcelona are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 85 occasions so far; Real Sociedad have grabbed a triumph just 32 times to this day, and the remaining 32 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on August 15, 2021, when Barcelona secured a 4-2 win at home at the Camp Nou in Barcelona. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 21, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastian

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona: Storylines

This season, Real Sociedad has been outstanding in La Liga. They have three wins and two ties in their past five games (WDWWD). With four wins in their previous five games, Barcelona has been on the upswing in recent weeks. On top of that, they have lost only once (WWWWL).

Real Sociedad presently reside in the sixth position on the La Liga rankings with 55 points in 32 matches thus far. On the other side, the Blaugrana players are positioned four spots above them, in second place in La Liga with 60 points gained in 31 games in the 2021-22 season.

The first time these two teams met was on June 29, 1928, when Barcelona triumphed 3-1 in the Copa Del Rey final. We will find out in Round 33 whether one of the two sides will take home the three points thanks to this thrilling matchup.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Real Sociedad vs Barcelona in the U.S.

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 33 game between Real Sociedad and Barcelona, to be played on Thursday, at the Anoeta Stadium in Real Sociedad, will be broadcasted on ESPN+ in the United States.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Barcelona. PointsBet see them as the lone favorites and thus, they have given them +112 odds to grab another win of the season. The home side, Real Sociedad, meanwhile, have a +230 odds to cause an upset in the 33rd round, while a tie would result in a +245 payout.

PointsBet Real Sociedad +230 Tie +245 Barcelona +112

