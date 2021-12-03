Real Sociedad and Real Madrid will clash off on Saturday at Reale Arena in San Sebastian in the 16th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Real Sociedad are ready to play against Real Madrid at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian on the Matchday 16 of the 2021-22 La Liga season on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Spanish league soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online.

This will be their 41st La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Real Madrid are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 24 occasions so far; Real Sociedad have grabbed a triumph just eight times to this day, and an equal number of eight matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on March 1, 2021, when the game ended in a 1-1 draw in San Sebastian in the 2020-21 La Liga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Reale Arena, San Sebastian

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: Storylines

In their last five fixtures, Real Sociedad have grabbed two wins, as well as two draws and one loss (LDWDW). Meanwhile, Real Madrid have been in great form in the La Liga season, winning all five of their previous matches (WWWWW).

The Santiago Bernabeu giants currently sit in first place in La Liga with 36 points in 15 matches so far. On the other hand, the Basque team are placed two positions below them, in third place of the La Liga table with 29 points won in 15 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to December 3, 1994, when the game ended in a 1-1 draw in San Sebastian. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 16.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid in the U.S.

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 16 game between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid, to be played on Saturday, at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: Predictions And Odds

The odds are in favor of Real Madrid. FanDuel see them as the slight favorites and thus, they have given them +120 odds to grab another win in the season. The home side Real Sociedad have a +210 odds to cause an upset in Matchday 16, while a tie would result in a +250 payout.

FanDuel Real Sociedad +210 Tie +250 Real Madrid +120

* Odds by FanDuel