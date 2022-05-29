Seattle Sounders play against Charlotte today at Lumen Field for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 14. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Seattle Sounders are ready to face Charlotte, West vs East Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 14 game will take place at Lumen Field today, May 29, 2022 at 9:30 PM (ET). The home team do not give up and continue fighting to climb spots. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Seattle Sounders are still way down in the standings with a losing record of 4-1-6 in 13th spot in the Western Conference. They lost a recent game against the Colorado Rapids in what was the end of a winning streak.

Charlotte FC have good numbers for their first season in Major League Soccer with a record of 5-1-7 in the 8th spot in the Eastern Conference. In the last five games they have won two, lost two and tied one against the Colorado Rapids.

Seattle Sounders vs Charlotte: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Time: 9:30 PM (ET)

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington.

Seattle Sounders vs Charlotte: Times by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

Seattle Sounders vs Charlotte: Storylines

Seattle Sounders don't want to give up, the team wants to keep going despite a recent loss that ended a good streak of two consecutive victories, the loss was against Colorado Rapids 0-1 on the road. But now the Seattle Sounders have the perfect schedule in front to win more games with a series of five home games before returning to play on the road.

Charlotte FC won two of the last three games, the most recent game for them was a win against Vancouver 2-1 at home, those three games were all at home, the team closed the series with a winning result. Charlotte's only problem is that they haven't won a game on the road yet this season, the closest thing to an away win was a draw against the Colorado Rapids.

Seattle Sounders vs Charlotte: Predictions And Odds

Seattle Sounders are favorites to win this game with 1.53 odds that will pay $153 bucks for a $100 bet on Caesars, the visitors don’t know what its to win on the road. Charlotte FC are underdogs at 6.50 odds. The draw is offered at 4.10 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Seattle Sounders 1.53.

Caesars Seattle Sounders 1.53 Draw / Totals 4.10 / 2.5 Charlotte 6.50

* Odds via Caesars.