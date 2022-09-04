Seattle Sounders play against Houston Dynamo today at Lumen Field for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 29. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Seattle Sounders are ready to face Houston Dynamo, Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This MatchWeek 29 game will take place at Lumen Field today, September 4, 2022 at 9:00 PM (ET). The home team can still count on a miracle to make it to the playoffs. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Seattle Sounders won the CONCACAF Champions League but after that tournament the team lost focus to play in the MLS. They are in the 10th spot of the standings with 7-1-5 overall and 22 points.

The Houston Dynamo have nothing to fight for but if they win all the remaining games there is still a remote chance of making the playoffs. Houston's record is 5-4-5. The last weeks of the season are crucial for them.

Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo: Match Information

Date: Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington.

Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo: Times by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo: Storylines

The Sounders could barely tie a game in the last five weeks against the LA Galaxy, but the other four games were losses against Atlanta United, Real Salt Lake, Portland Timbers and the most recent against Orlando City.

Houston Dynamo won a recent game over conference leader Los Angeles FC 2-1 on the road, that was an incredible upset win against a big favorite. But before that victory they lost three games and tied one against the Colorado Rapids 1-1.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo in the U.S.

Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo: Predictions And Odds

Seattle Sounders are home favorites with 1.65 odds that will pay $165 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a better record than the visitors. Houston Dynamo are underdogs with 4.75 odds. The draw is offered at 4.00 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Over 2.5.

