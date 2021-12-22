Nearly two months after Juventus' episode, Inter Milan also had their offices searched on Tuesday by the Italian finance police, who were looking for documents related to their transfer moves in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Not long after Juventus had their offices searched by the Italian finance police, another Serie A giant was involved in this financial investigation as the prosecutors turned their attention to Inter Milan.

In November, the Old Lady were investigated by Consob - the Italian finance police - over alleged false accounting. Juve were suspect of having inflated players transfer values for more than their real worth.

On that occasion, Juventus had to provide documents related to their transfer moves from 2019 until this year. On Tuesday, Inter Milan got their offices raided over the same investigation about capital gains, according to ESPN.

Inter Milan also under investigation for possible false accounting

"FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that the club has provided the requested documents relating to the sale of certain players in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons," a club statement read.

"The request was made by the Milan Public Prosecutor's Office to verify that the relevant capital gains were correctly recorded in the accounts. The club's financial statements have been drawn up in compliance with the most rigorous accounting principles.

"No Inter employee is being investigated. No charges have been made. As the statement released by the Public Prosecutor's Office says, these are preliminary investigations," they added.

The capital gains case seems to be something that not only involves Juventus anymore and probably won't involve Inter Milan alone either. Other clubs are believed to be on the finance police's radar for these illegal practices by which players transfers are registered for a higher price than their actual worth.