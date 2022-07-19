The summer transfer window is open and the rumor mill is in full swing. Barcelona and the Premier League's Big Six teams have already made big moves, but there's another English team among the top spenders so far.

The 2022-23 season gets underway in a couple of weeks, which is why many teams have already made big moves in the transfer market. Though the official competition doesn't start until August, for many managers the season begins at the time of improving the roster.

That explains why, for instance, Barcelona have been aggressive as soon as the summer transfer window opened. Not only they landed free agents, but also made a financial effort to acquire the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

This transfer window also seems to be important in London, with Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham recruiting new talent aiming to reach new heights this season. However, there's another Premier League club that has spent even more than most of the Big Six teams, according to Transfermarkt.

Only Manchester City, Bayern Munich have so far spent more than Leeds United

Unsurprisingly, Bayern Munich are the top spenders this summer, followed by Manchester City. While the Bundesliga giants splashed $129.25 million, the Citizens have already bagged $119.62 million.

The third biggest spender in this transfer window is certainly unexpected, though, as Leeds United have forked out $116.21 million — more than Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG, and most of the Big Six (except for City).

Leeds United's arrivals this summer

Unlike Bayern or City, who spent big money for a certain superstar, the Whites splashed millions for different players. Jesse Marsch's men were almost relegated last season, which is why they broke the bank this time. The $116m spent were split in the signings of these players:

Brenden Aaronson (Salzburg - $36.13m) Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord - $27.50m) Tyler Adams (Leipzig - $18.70m) Rasmus Kristensen (Salzburg - $14.30m) Marc Roca (Bayern Munich - $13.20m) Darko Gyabi (Manchester City - $6.38m)

Top spenders this summer

(Via Transfermarkt)