Lionel Messi has revamped Inter Miami in less than two months. One of the worst teams in the United States is now hunting the playoffs in the MLS and also won the 2023 Leagues Cup.

Furthermore, Inter Miami algo got a ticket to the U.S. Open Cup final and could hoist multiple trophies in a season. Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have been crucial helping Messi.

However, Argentina are currently playing the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. That’s why Lionel Messi won’t be available in the next matches for his club and that has produced an incredible change in ticket prices to watch Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi: Ticket prices to watch Inter Miami suffer a historic downfall

Last Thursday, Lionel Messi scored an incredible goal to give Argentina a 1-0 victory against Ecuador in the first match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in South America.

On Tuesday, they’ll face Bolivia at La Paz. As a consequence, Messi won’t play for Inter Miami today against Sporting Kansas City. The effect on ticket prices has been incredible to get a seat at DRV PNK Stadium.

Now, you can find tickets to watch Inter Miami for only $27. That’s right. Considering the legend won’t be available, the seats are very affordable. For example, the prices for his debut day against Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup reached $110k. A massive difference.

Of course, when Lionel Messi is playing, there’s no way to find tickets on gameday. That is possible for the match with Sporting Kansas City. There are seats in almost every zone of the stadium.