Atlas want to continue defending the title obtained last year when they visit Tigres UANL for the second leg of the Liga MX semifinals. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this 2021-2022 Liga MX game in the US. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

The last Liga MX champions are still alive in this championship and are still fighting to defend the title they won last year. They began the semifinals in the best possible way, winning at home 3-0 with goals from Furch, Reyes and Quiñones; so even a 2-goal loss would qualify them, though they shouldn't be overconfident for that.

In the case of the locals, they know that they have a difficult second leg of the semifinals ahead of them, taking into account the good difference that Atlas obtained in the first game. Clearly, what Tigres UANL will have to look for will be a perfect match, in which they can beat Atlas 3-0 (or more) to be able to access the final.

Tigres UANL vs Atlas: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 21, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Universitario, Nuevo Leon, Mexico

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Tigres UANL vs Atlas: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Tigres UANL vs Atlas: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Throughout history, these two teams have faced each other in a total of 47 games, in which the result that was repeated the most times was a tie, with a total of 19 times. Between the two, the one that won the most was Tigres UANL with 17 victories, while Atlas won 11 times.

Before the game for the first leg of these Liga MX semifinals, the two teams met on May 1, 2022 for Matchday 17, and on that occasion there were no advantages: they tied 1-1 with goals from Ian Torres for Atlas and Nicolas Lopez for Tigres UANL.

How to watch or live stream Tigres UANL vs Atlas in the US

The game that will be played this Saturday, May 21 at the Estadio Universitario for the second leg of the Liga MX semifinals between Tigres UANL and Atlas will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Univision, TUDN App, TUDN USA.

Tigres UANL vs Atlas: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caesars: Tigres UANL are the favorite with -130 odds, while Atlas have +375. A draw would result in a +240 payout.

Caesars Tigres UANL -130 Tie +240 Atlas +375

*Odds via Caesars