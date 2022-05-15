Tigres UANL play Cruz Azul for the Quarter-finals second leg of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.6

Tigres UANL are ready to play against Cruz Azul in Quarter-finals second leg of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio Universitario on May 15, 2022 at 9:05 PM (ET). One more victory to play in the next phase, the big favorite is ready. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Tigres UANL have the advantage thanks to their victory in the first leg game of the quarter-finals, but that victory was by one goal and the visitors’s defense is considered one of the best of the 2022 season.

Cruz Azul are not in the worst situation, they only have to win this game to advance to the next phase, with a couple of goals and intense defensive work the team could win on the road against one of the big faves of Liga MX.

Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Time: 9:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Universitario, San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul: Times by State in the US

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul: Storylines

Tigres UANL won the first leg game of the quarter-finals but it was not cheap, they lost Nicolas Lopez by red card, he will not be available for this game. The game was in favor of the home team, Cruz Azul, with 54% ball possession but Tigres UANL had 50% shots on target (5-10) against Cruz Azul's 27% with 3 of 11. The only goal of the game was scored by Jesus Dueñas at 44th minute.

Cruz Azul did their best to stop Tigres UANL's offensive attack during the game, they used a 4-4-2 formation which was enough to stop them but during a certain point in the first half it failed and they allowed a goal. Four Cruz Azul players were booked with yellow cards and 13 fouls by Cruz Azul players against 9 fouls of Tigres’ players.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul: Predictions And Odds

Tigres UANL are big favorites at home to win this game with 1.98 odds that will pay $198 bucks for a $100 bet on Caesars, they have the win advantage but the visitors are good at defense. Cruz Azul are underdogs at 4.20 odds. The draw is offered at 3.45 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Under 2.5.

Caesars Tigres UANL 1.98 Draw / Totals 3.45 / 2.5 Cruz Azul 4.20

* Odds via Caesars.