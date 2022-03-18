Tigres UANL play Monterrey for the Matchweek 11 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Tigres UANL are ready to play against Monterrey in Matchweek 11 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio Universitario on March 19, 2022 at 9:00 PM (ET). The home team wants to win this game. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Tigres UANL are in the third spot of the 2022 Clausura Tournament with a positive record of six wins, two draws and one loss. The team has a perfect record in the last five games with four wins and one draw against Cruz Azul.

Monterrey also have a positive record with 4-3-2 but the team is lower than Tigres UANL in the standings, in the 5th spot with 15 points and three recent wins against Juarez, Mazatlan and America.

Tigres UANL vs Monterrey: Match Information

Date: Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Universitario, San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Tigres UANL vs Monterrey: Times by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Tigres UANL vs Monterrey: Storylines

Tigres UANL are in a good position of the 2022 Liga MX season to reach the playoffs and try to win the second phase of the tournament. Tigres UANL have not stopped winning games since January 23, 2022 when on that occasion they won against Pumas UNAM on the road. But the most recent victory against Leon was significant for them as Leon is one of the favorites to play in the tournament playoffs.

Monterrey have not lost a game since February 26, 2022 when they lost against Atletico de San Luis 0-2 at home, it was a painful defeat but since then the team won three games and tied one against Leon. The most recent game for Monterrey was a victory against Juarez 3-0, that game was the second that the team won this year without allowing goals, the other game was against Necaxa 4-0 on the road on January 14.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Tigres UANL vs Monterrey in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are Univision, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, TUDN App, Univision NOW. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Tigres UANL vs Monterrey: Predictions And Odds

Tigres UANL are slight favorites at home with 2.15 odds that will pay $215 bucks for a $100 bet at BetMGM, they have a better record but the visitors have a good streak this month. Monterrey are underdogs at 3.30 odds. The draw is offered at 3.25 odds and the totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this LIGA MX game is: OVER 2.5.



BetMGM Tigres UANL 2.15 Draw / Totals 3.25 / 2.5 Monterrey 3.30

* Odds via BetMGM.