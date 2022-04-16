Tigres UANL play Toluca today for the Matchweek 14 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Tigres UANL are ready to play against Toluca in Matchweek 14 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio Universitario today, April 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). The home team is the second best of the standings. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Tigres UANL are big favorites to play in the playoffs of the 2022 Clausura Tournament, they are in the second spot of the standings with 9-2-2 overall. Tigres won a recent game against Queretaro on the road 1-0.

Toluca are still fighting to stay among the 12 spots in the standings to play in the playoffs, the team has a good record with 5-3-5 and a recent winning streak of one win and two draws against Monterrey and Chivas.

Tigres UANL vs Toluca: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Universitario, San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico.

Tigres UANL vs Toluca: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Tigres UANL vs Toluca: Storylines

Tigres UANL had a long and powerful winning streak in the 2022 Clausura Tournament of eight wins and a tie that ended with a loss against Pachuca 1-2 on the road. They won a recent game on the road against Queretaro, that was Tigres UANL's fifth victory on the road in the second phase of Liga MX.

Toluca are willing to close the season with a positive record to play in the playoffs, so far the team has not lost a game since March 20, 2022, on that occasion they lost against America 0-3. The last three games were good for Toluca with a victory against Puebla 2-1 and two draws against Monterrey 2-2 and Chivas 1-1. After this game Toluca return home to play two games, one against Juarez and the other against Atlas.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Tigres UANL vs Toluca in the U.S.

Tigres UANL vs Toluca: Predictions And Odds

Tigres UANL are big favorites to win with 1.42 odds that will pay $142 bucks for a $100 bet at BetMGM, they have a strong offense game with a nearly perfect at home. Toluca are underdogs with 7.25 odds. The draw is offered at 4.50 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Tigres UANL 1.42.

BetMGM Tigres UANL 1.42 Draw / Totals 4.50 / 2.5 Toluca 7.25

