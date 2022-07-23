Tijuana play Club America for the Matchweek 4 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Tijuana are ready to play against Club America in Matchweek 4 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will be held at Estadio Caliente on July 23, 2022 at 9:00 PM (ET). The home team still has hopes of winning a game before closing the fourth week of the season. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Tijuana opened the season with an on the road tie against a favorite like Pumas UNAM in what was a tough game but where Tijuana knew how to stop the offensive attack of the rivals. But in the last two weeks Tijuana lost two games.

Club America have a good record with a draw, a win and a loss against Monterrey. Club America's most recent game was a win against Toluca at home, so far they are undefeated at home.

Tijuana vs Club America: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Caliente, Tijuana, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Tijuana vs Club America: Times by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Tijuana vs Club America: Storylines

The last two weeks were bad for Tijuana with a loss against FC Juarez 0-2 at home, that game was relatively easy for them but the team didn't know how to stop an underdog like FC Juarez. After that loss Tijuana lost another game but this time on the road against Pumas UNAM although the team played better than before.

Club America recently won against Toluca 1-0 at home, that was the second good result at home for Club America after the draw against the defending champions Atlas at home. So far Club America's only loss was against Monterrey on the road, this game against Tijuana will be the second on the road for them.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Tijuana vs Club America in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States and other options to watch this game in the US are Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes.

Tijuana vs Club America: Predictions And Odds

Club America are favorites with 2.00 odds that will pay $200 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a better record than the home team. Tijuana are underdogs with 3.60 odds. The draw is offered at 3.40 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Club America 2.00

BetMGM Tijuana 3.60 Draw / Totals 3.40 / 2.5 Club America 2.00

* Odds via BetMGM.