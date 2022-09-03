In one of the most attractive games in Matchday 12 of Liga MX Apertura 2022, Chivas will try to maintain their winning streak against a tough rival like Toluca. Here you will find the match preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the game in the US.

Toluca will host Chivas in one of the best games in Matchday 12 of Liga MX Apertura 2022 with two title contenders fighting for their destiny in the final stretch of the tournament. Here you will find everything you need to know about this game such as the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

After a terrible performance last season, Toluca have established themselves as serious candidates for the title in Liga MX. At the moment, Nacho Ambriz's squad controls its destiny towards the finals with 21 points. Still, Toluca lives a tough moment after three games without a win, including a resounding defeat 4-1 against Pachuca in their last match.

Chivas was on the brink of firing Ricardo Cadena as manager, but, a late goal to rescue a draw in Clasico Tapatio against Atlas has produced a magnificent streak of three victories (Necaxa, Monterrey and Pumas). Now, the famous Rebaño is set for a late charge to secure one of the Top 4 spots in the table, which guarantee a direct ticket for the Quarterfinals.

Toluca vs Chivas: Match Information

Date: Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Time: 6:30 PM (ET).

Location: Nemesio Diez Stadium, Toluca, Mexico.

Toluca vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

Toluca vs Chivas: Storylines

For Toluca, the game against Chivas is a must win scenario considering the Diablos Rojos are at their worst streak in Liga MX Apertura 2022. Last week's defeat against Pachuca at home, with a humiliating score of 4-1, seems to be a wakeup call if they want to qualify directly to the finals. Last season, Toluca saved a draw against Chivas with a last minute goal from Leo Fernandez.

Chivas, one of the most beloved teams in Mexico, have given their fans a new hope after a terrible start of eight games without victory. Their manager, Ricardo Cadena, was almost certain to be fired but somehow managed to turn around the season and three straight wins have his team in position to qualify for the Liguilla.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Toluca vs Chivas in the U.S.

This Matchday 12 game of the Apertura 2022 in Liga MX between Toluca and Chivas will be broadcast in the United States through VIX+.

Toluca vs Chivas: Predictions And Odds

For the oddmaskers, Toluca is a slight favorite at home with a +160, but Chivas has almost the same projection to win at +165. The draw is set with a +220.

Bet MGM Toluca +160 Tie +220 Chivas +165

