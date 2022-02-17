Toluca will face Cruz Azul at the Estadio Nemesio Diez for the sixth round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

Toluca vs Cruz Azul: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US for Round 6 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura

Toluca and Cruz Azul will meet at the Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca, in the sixth round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura tournament. Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting Torneo Clausura Matchday 6 game in the US. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 56th overall meeting. No surprises here as Club Cruz Azul are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 21 occasions so far; Toluca have grabbed a triumph 16 times to this day, and a great number of even 18 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on August 15, 2021, when the Sky-Blues snatched a 4-0 win at home Estadio Azteca in Mexico City in the 2021 Liga MX Apertura. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022 Liga MX Clausura.

Toluca vs Cruz Azul: Date

The 2022 Liga MX Clausura Matchday 6 game between Toluca and Cruz Azul will be played on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca.

Toluca vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:05 PM

CT: 6:05 PM

MT: 5:05 PM

PT: 4:05 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Toluca vs Cruz Azul in 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura

The game to be played between Toluca and Cruz Azul on Matchday 6 of the Torneo Clausura Liga MX 2022, will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options include TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.