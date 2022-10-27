Toluca will host Pachuca in the first final of the 2022 Liga MX in a game that promises a lot of emotions. Check out how to watch or live stream free this interesting clash in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The definition of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura is 180 minutes away. Although this will only be the first half, both Toluca and Pachuca know a bad performance could be complicated to overcome. Read along to know more about the teams, the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you live in the US, you can stream the game live on FuboTV (free trial).

Toluca arrive to this point of the season full of confidence after a great upset win. In the semifinals they were scheduled to battle with Club America, the best squad of the regular season. Even though they were the underdogs, they were able to hold on to the 2-1 victory they got at home to advance to the final. But the most important detail is that they won all three games they hosted in the playoffs.

Pachuca had it easier in the previous round, though only because of their own merit. Monterrey represented the other candidate to take the title, but they crashed against the finalist. The 5-2 home triumph they got in the first leg paved the way to a less stressful rematch on the road. Having won three out of four duels in the postseason put them in a good position to take the crown.

Toluca vs Pachuca: Match Information

Date: Thursday, October 27, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Nemesio Díez Stadium in Toluca, Mexico

Toluca vs Pachuca: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Toluca vs Pachuca: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Toluca got to this final having played on one more round in the playoffs than their opponent. Since they finished the regular season in the sixth place, they were forced to have an elimination game receiving FC Juarez before getting to the quarterfinals. As for Pachuca, they started directly in the last eight because they took the fourth spot in the standings.

This game will be interesting for another key fact. The 2022 Liga MX format makes every team play once against each other, so this won’t be the first time they will be battling. In the previous encounter, though, there was a clear advantage for one side. The winner of that match was Pachuca by a wide score of 4-1 despite being the visitors. That game was played on the 28th of August, so it should be a more even story this time.

How to watch Toluca vs Pachuca in the US

Toluca vs Pachuca: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have this one as a close game. This final has the visiting team as the squad more likely to win. According to BetMGM, the favorite here is Pachuca at +125. For Toluca to end up with a home victory, the odds are at +190. In case you are interested in choosing a tie, the payout is at +250.

